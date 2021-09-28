Body recovered from Boise River following report of potential drowning

The body was found about a mile from the location where a witness said a man went underwater and did not come back up earlier this month.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Dive Team recovered a body from the Boise River on Tuesday near the location where a witness reported seeing a man go under the water and not come back up.

Boise Fire and Boise Police responded to a report of the recovered body of an adult man near the river by Veterans Memorial Parkway at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was found about a mile from the location where a witness said a man went underwater and did not come back up on Sept. 15.

The initial report prompted police to begin an investigation and the fire department dive team to search the river. At that time, they were unable to find a missing person.

Police did not release the identity of the person found and said the coroner will release his identity after the next of kin is notified.

Around 5:50pm Boise Fire and Police responded to the river near Veterans Memorial Parkway where the Boise Fire Dive Team recovered a body from the water. (1/3) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) September 29, 2021

