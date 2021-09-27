According to the SCSO, a Spokane resident was picking mushrooms with another family member when he went missing.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for a Spokane mushroom hunter after a family member reported them missing.

At about 1:17 p.m. on Monday Sept. 27, the SCSO received a call of an overdue Spokane resident that was reportedly picking mushrooms with another family member near Lake Elsie Trail-106, area northeast of Lake Elsie, the SCSO said.

SCSO deputies arrived at the location and searched the person's last known location, but the apparently missing person was not found after about eight hours of searching.

Silver Valley Search and Rescue (VSAR) from Kootenai County, along with their SAR tracking K9 and Spokane Air-1, was requested at the search.

Authorities said the search was suspended until Monday morning. According to a SVSAR Facebook post, the search began again and is is taking place with several teams and K9s working the area.