Boise Police searching for missing endangered teen

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who is believed to be an endangered runaway.

16-year-old Cylee was last seen at Borah Park at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police said she was wearing a white and gray crop top and blue jeans. She was also carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Cylee's whereabouts is asked to contact Boise Police dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS (2677).

