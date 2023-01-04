Boise power outage impacts nearly 2,400 Idaho Power customers

According to Idaho Power, Saturday's outage in southeast Boise was caused by "line interference." Power is expected to be restored around 11 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Update: As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the outage is impacting more than 1,500 Idaho Power customers in southeast Boise. Estimated restoration is now 11 p.m.

A power outage in southeast Boise is impacting thousands of Idaho Power customers Saturday evening. Crews are working to repair the outage, but it could continue for the next few hours.

Idaho Power's map shows the outage, located near the Micron campus in Boise, started around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Initially, more than 4,000 Idaho Power customers were impacted by the outage, which was caused by "line interference." Power was expected to be restored around 9 p.m., but is now estimated for 11 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to use Idaho Power's outage map for updates, including estimated restoration time. Customers can also sign up for alerts to receive real-time information.

