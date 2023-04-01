Stretch of Highway 21 closed due to avalanche danger

State Highway 21 is closed until further notice between Grandjean and Banner Summit. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said danger is 'High' in all four zones.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — State Highway 21 is closed in both directions between the Grandjean junction and Banner Summit due to avalanche danger, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reported.

This stretch of highway, nicknamed "Avalanche Alley," closes several times each winter because of avalanche risk or avalanches blocking the roadway. State Highway 21 is closed from milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center lists avalanche danger as High for all four zones in its region Saturday, including Banner Summit, Galena Summit and Eastern Mountains, Sawtooth and Western Smoky mountains, and the Soldier and Wood River Valley mountains. Travel in those areas is not recommended.

The avalanche danger scale consists of five levels, from least to highest amount of danger: 1 – Low, 2 – Moderate, 3 – Considerable, 4 – High, 5 – Extreme.

ITD said State Highway 21 is closed in both directions until further notice. Crews plans to reassess conditions between Grandjean and Banner Summit at 7 a.m. MT Sunday.

Additionally, a "small" avalanche is blocking the highway northeast of Idaho City, between milepost 48 and milepost 52. The Idaho Transportation Department said drivers should expect delays.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center said "very large natural avalanches are almost certain" in its forecast area.

For updates on road closures across Idaho, drivers should check Idaho 511 and ITD's Twitter account.

The avalanche danger is HIGH. A powerful storm bringing heavy snowfall and strong to extreme winds has taken aim at our forecast area. Very large natural avalanches are almost certain. Conditions are most dangerous where the most snow is falling, from the Banner Summit area down south through the Sawtooth and Smoky Mountains to the Soldier Mountains. Posted by Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023

