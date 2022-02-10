Unattended death under investigation in downtown Boise

The Boise Police Dept. said Thursday afternoon that there are no signs of foul play.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in a downtown alley.

The Boise Police Department said the body was found at about 3:35 p.m. near Capitol Boulevard and West Main Street.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. However, Boise Police said there are no signs of foul play.

The Boise Police Dept. said the investigation now underway is standard for unattended deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

