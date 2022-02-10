Pedestrian hit and killed on Karcher Road

The 64-year-old pedestrian was hit by a westbound GMC Yukon.

NAMPA, Idaho — A man was killed in Nampa Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened on Karcher Road near the intersection of Sundance Road at 7:12 p.m.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was hit by a westbound GMC Yukon driven by a 46-year-old man. He died at the scene.

Idaho State Police have not said whether the pedestrian was crossing the road or walking alongside it whenhe was hit. His name has not been released.

Westbound lanes on Karcher Road were blocked for more than three hours. The collision remains under investigation.

