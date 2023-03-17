Boise Police: Runaway teen sisters 'back home safe'

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department said the two teenage girls and sisters it was looking for are "back home safe" Friday evening.
Police asked for the public's help in finding the 14-year-old and 13-year-old girls around 12:15 p.m. Friday after they ran away from home Thursday.
They were last seen around around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Shoshone Street and West Overland Road, according to BPD's social media posts.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.