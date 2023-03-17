Boise Police: Runaway teen sisters 'back home safe'

Update: The Boise Police Department said the runaway teenage sisters are "back home safe" Friday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department said the two teenage girls and sisters it was looking for are "back home safe" Friday evening.

Police asked for the public's help in finding the 14-year-old and 13-year-old girls around 12:15 p.m. Friday after they ran away from home Thursday.

They were last seen around around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Shoshone Street and West Overland Road, according to BPD's social media posts.

