New Nampa bookmobile brings many library services closer to everyone

Finding something to read is just the beginning in this 24-foot-long mobile library.

NAMPA, Idaho — For people in Nampa who can’t make it to the library, the Nampa Public Library is taking many of its services on the road.

The library unveiled its new bookmobile Wednesday. The 24-foot-long Springer van will make scheduled stops at schools, underserved neighborhoods, senior centers and parks, among other locations, where people may check out books and use a computer or other technology. People also may suggest a stop via the library’s bookmobile website.

“It will bring STEM activities out. It is much more than just checking out books,” said Mike Sloan, technology manager for the Nampa Public Library. “It will have programming, job help, computer classes… Anyone that can’t come to the library, we will go to them.”

The Nampa Public Library Bookmobile will offer WiFi access for two-hour time frames.

The library received a grant of more than $200,000 in 2021 to help fund the bookmobile project.

