Boise Mayor announces new Planning and Development Services director

BOISE, Idaho — Timothy Keane is set to become the City of Boise's new Planning and Development Services director pending approval from the Boise City Council, Mayor Lauren McLean announced Wednesday.

Keane has served as the chief planning executive for Davidson, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Atlanta, Georgia in recent roles.

He was selected by McLean after the City of Boise searched nationally for its new Planning and Development Services director, according to a press release.

“We set out to find the right leader for our community and with this process- a national search, panels, and feedback from residents, staff, and city officials- we did it,” McLean said. “Tim Keane brings visionary leadership and a depth of experience that will help him guide our city’s development as we grow, protecting what makes us unique and helping ensure we are a resilient and vibrant city for everyone.”

According to City of Boise officials, Keane tackled "tough operational challenges" in an effort to prioritize planning in public discussions, debates and to make progress in previous stops in the eastern United States.

While Keane worked in Atlanta, he drove to make planning the central priority of "everything a city does," the City of Boise announcement said, varying from housing, to transportation and city design.

“I am very excited to have this incredible opportunity in a city of such stunning natural beauty,” Keane said. “This is a thrilling new challenge for me. My commitment to Mayor McLean, her team and residents of Boise is to help guide the city's physical development so that this unique place benefits from this period of substantial growth."

March 8 is proposed as Keane's Boise City Council confirmation date. If he is confirmed to be Boise's Planning and Development Services director, Keane will begin the following day - March 9.

Keane and mayor McLean will also hold a news conference March 9 to answer questions from the media, if his pending approval is confirmed the day prior.

