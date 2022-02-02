Mountain Home mayor charged with bribery; calls accusations 'totally false'

Prosecutors say Mayor Rich Sykes used city equipment or employees to move dirt on his property last spring.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The mayor of Mountain Home is denying he did anything wrong after a misdemeanor bribery charge was filed against him this week.

The charge against Mayor Rich Sykes, listed as "using public position for personal gain" was filed on Monday. A summons was delivered to Sykes the next day at City Hall.

According to a criminal complaint, Sykes is accused of using city employees or equipment to move a pile of dirt on his property.

"Mr. Sykes used Mountain Home employees while they were being paid by Mountain Home and/or used Mountain Home equipment to move dirt found on or near Mr. Sykes personal property to save himself the time and/or expense of moving the dirt through lawful means," the complaint reads.

Prosecutors alleged in the complaint that the mayor broke the law by using city funds or property "to obtain a pecuniary benefit for himself."

Reached by phone Wednesday, the mayor denied the accusation, calling it "totally false" and saying he believed he was being targeted by those who dislike him personally and politically.

"It's just defamation of character and slander, that's all it is," he said. "I am not the most popular guy out here with my haters and the good old boys club."

Sykes, who was elected mayor in 2015, was the subject of an unsuccessful recall attempt in 2020. Recall backers argued that the mayor should be ousted over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and because he had used a police gym built with city funds to work out. Ultimately, supporters of the recall failed to get enough signatures to place the measure on the ballot.

The Attorney General's Office has been appointed to handle the bribery case to prevent a conflict of interest with the Elmore County Prosecutor's Office. Sykes is due to appear in court Feb. 23 for an arraignment.

If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, and be stripped of his position as mayor.

Sykes directed further questions about the charge to his attorney, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

"I want to tell the world my story," he said. "I look forward to my day in court, that is for sure."

Watch more Idaho politics: