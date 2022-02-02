Canyon Co. officials ask Commissioner Leslie Van Beek to resign

The elected officials stated that Leslie Van Beek misused her “access to confidential, non-public information to pursue personal agendas.”

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County officials signed off on a message asking Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek to resign from her position on the board, in a letter dated Jan. 31, 2022.

There are nine total elected positions in Canyon County, including Van Beek's commissioner job.

The letter was signed by all eight of the other elected Canyon County officials: fellow county commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White, Sheriff Kieran Donahue, county treasurer Traci Lloyd, county assessor Brian Stender, county clerk Chris Yamamoto, county prosecutor Brian F. Taylor, and Jennifer Crawford, the county's coroner.

All of the elected positions in the county are held by Republicans.

The letter quickly outlines that the group of elected officials believes that Van Beek “misused your access to confidential, non-public information to pursue personal agendas against some of us and our employees, and that you have repeatedly violated our trust.”

The letter continues by saying “We believe that the County is on the verge of sustaining irreparable harm to its operations and reputation based” on Van Beek’s actions.

The letter to Van Beek details concerns about a few items including Van Beek acting “to purposefully increase the liability exposure of other officials at taxpayer expense.” The letter also questions Van Beek’s conduct saying she “attempted to punish County employees for truthfully reporting unprofessional or unethical conduct.”

Concerns are also raised from the eight elected officials about “systematic defamation of several elected officials” including instances where officials say they heard Van Beek accuse officials of criminal or unethical conduct, with no basis in fact whatsoever.

The letter ends with the group concluding that Van Beek is “unable or unwilling to work with officials in a sustained focus on issues of importance.” The group added that they are no longer willing to attribute circumstances to Van Beek’s lack of experience, training, or access to information and assistance.

The letter also states that “we can only conclude that the seemingly unending stream of unfounded accusations, disrespect, mistreatment, misstatements, violation of confidences, and other acts…represents your deliberate intention.”

The letter ends saying the group has no confidence in Van Beek, calling for her resignation for the county's best interest.

Earlier, Commissioner Van Beek responded to the letter with one of her own. She writes “When I have historically challenged many of your actions or intentions over the last several months, it has been consistent with my conscience, the applicable laws and in the best interest of our mutual constituents. Understanding that you may be sensitive or defensive about the possible improprieties or conduct which I have questioned, I welcome the opportunity to have you provide your specifics to the media and the voters so that I may rebut and address each of the supposed issues publicly and independently.”

Van Beek doubles down on her conduct saying, “Be assured, I have conducted myself in a manner consistent with my oath of office, my conscience, and with my constituents’ rights and needs in mind.” She adds that when there have been disagreements, “I have not called for you to resign. Rather, I have invited you to participate in robust discussion, seeking not who is right, but rather what is best for our citizens and county.”

Van Beek ends her thoughts clearly signaling she doesn’t intend to resign saying,” When taxpayers’ interests are involved, I am simply not able to “go along to get along.” However, none of us need to resign or malign. Instead, I look forward to debating whatever issues you choose to frame in a public forum.”