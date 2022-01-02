Blaine County school staff encouraged by community notes of appreciation

A community appreciation campaign showed teachers, staffers, and school faculty how much the community values their hard work through the pandemic.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — It’s been a tough go for many since the COVID pandemic hit Idaho in March 2020. A lot has changed, especially in places like Idaho public schools. For almost two years COVID and schools has almost been a constant conversation. Back and forth between remote and in-person, it’s been a challenging time for teachers, students, and all school staff.

“We now have data that shows that attending school in person is best for students, mental health and their academic success. And so many people are out sick right now that schools across the state and the country are facing staffing shortages and we're having the same problems,” said Lara Stone, Vice Chair for the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees

Stone says while reflecting on the incredible work of school district employees, she wanted to make a point to say thank you and share her gratitude.

“They've had to temporarily shut schools down, and our staff are working so hard to follow our protocols and keep kids in school and provide them with the support they need, and I just couldn't figure out a way to extend a thank you to them other than kind of one on one. And I thought, you know, I bet there are a lot of other people in our community who also really appreciate the fact that our schools have stayed open so far,” Stone said.

Stone was correct, there are a lot of families that wanted to send notes of thanks and appreciation for the incredible efforts from school staff in trying and uncertain times. So, a campaign to say thanks began, and quickly dozens and dozens of notes started coming in from across Blaine County for the entire staff.

“I thought the response was fantastic, it was everything that I had hoped, and I think, you know, there's there are times when expressing gratitude is something that's healing as well as receiving that gratitude. And I think, you know, just making it a real, easy and safe way to provide those kinds of comments to people was really, really satisfying,” Stone said.

One parent wrote: "Thank you to all of our administrators, faculty and support staff who pulled together to do an amazing job to support our students, families and each other. Thank you for your commitment!

Another shared: "Not just for the last 2 years but for all the years you have dedicated to our kids THANK YOU. We will never complain about the taxes we pay to support our local schools. Money well spent. AND a warm thank you for keeping our kids in school the last 2 years Teachers, support staff, administrators, assistants, you name a job and this list almost certainly has a comment with high praise for them."

Stone says the messages really caught her eye.

“One of my favorites was the bus drivers, one of the parents said that her son idolizes his bus driver, who the driver is always happy, kind, caring and patient, and that her boys rush out the door every day to the bus stop to see him,” Stone said. “One of them was we've had a couple that said that the people writing them were tearing up as they wrote them. one said they were so grateful to our nurses for making their child feel safe and loved during this uncertain and trying time.”

Stone says the response from teachers and staff has been great, they have enjoyed and appreciated the messages across the Blaine County school district. It’s a reminder, a small gesture of thanks or appreciation goes a long way. Especially in times like these.

“I just think it's so important, and I know students are really grateful to be in school right now. My own, my own kids are grateful to be in school and I think it really makes a difference. I hope I hope this inspires more people to make an effort to reach out, even to just to a particular teacher or to a particular staff member, a bus driver or a nurse and thank them for their time. You know, I think it just it just tells you it takes a village to raise and support and educate these kids and our staff are just a critical part of that village, and we appreciate them,” Stone said.