x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Capitol Watch

Coronavirus liability shield extension bill heads to Senate

The most recent change would extend the law to July 1, 2023.
Credit: Mike Myrick
The Idaho senate meets in its chamber at the state Capital in Nov. 17, 2021 file photo

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation is heading to the Idaho Senate to extend a legal shield to businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19. 

The House on Monday unanimously approved the measure that for the second time extends a liability immunity that supporters say is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

The law was initially passed in 2020 during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little, and extended during last year’s regular session. 

The most recent change would extend the law to July 1, 2023.

No one spoke against the measure.

Related Articles

In Other News

Idaho Supreme Court clears way for legislative redistricting plan