Coronavirus liability shield extension bill heads to Senate

The most recent change would extend the law to July 1, 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation is heading to the Idaho Senate to extend a legal shield to businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19.

The House on Monday unanimously approved the measure that for the second time extends a liability immunity that supporters say is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The law was initially passed in 2020 during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little, and extended during last year’s regular session.

The most recent change would extend the law to July 1, 2023.