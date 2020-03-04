Boise man holds virtual concerts for seniors

"You're singing these songs, they used to go dancing to these songs, they remember these songs from the movies," Olsen said

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is helping nursing home residents get through this tough time by belting out some of the hits from their glory days.

While Eric Olsen usually teaches math, he also sings to residents at nursing homes.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has upended both of his passions. Thanks to technology, Olsen said he's able to sing those songs through an online performance.

On Monday, he talked with KTVB about what's driving him to spread some joy during these trying times.

"You're singing these songs, they used to go dancing to these songs, they remember these songs from the movies," Olsen said. "It's a lot of fun to remind them who the singers are and what movies they were in and all that kind of thing, and they really love it.

Olsen says he teaches at a charter school, which has also followed suit with online classwork.

