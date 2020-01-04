x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Idaho group hosts 'virtual Easter egg hunt'

Now you can practice social distance and still hunt for eggs.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Colorful easter eggs in basket on grey background

BOISE, Idaho — The spread of the coronavirus and social distancing has nixed many group activities around the state.

Easter celebrations and Easter egg hunts are among the plans that will be impacted by Idaho's stay-at-home order.

The Idaho Resilience Project is putting together a "virtual Easter egg hunt" that kids can participate in online. 

"Easter is going to look a lot different for everyone this year, so we are bringing the Easter egg hunt to your home," the group posted on its website. 

Anyone who collects six eggs through the virtual hunt will be added into a prize drawing. For instructions, and to participate, click here.

Idaho COVID-19 latest:  Latest news Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings Help nonprofitsFull COVID-19 coverage  

RELATED: North Idaho lawmaker still holding church services after 2 members test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Peeps production stops, but Easter is taken care of

RELATED: How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic