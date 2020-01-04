Idaho group hosts 'virtual Easter egg hunt'

BOISE, Idaho — The spread of the coronavirus and social distancing has nixed many group activities around the state.
Easter celebrations and Easter egg hunts are among the plans that will be impacted by Idaho's stay-at-home order.
The Idaho Resilience Project is putting together a "virtual Easter egg hunt" that kids can participate in online.
"Easter is going to look a lot different for everyone this year, so we are bringing the Easter egg hunt to your home," the group posted on its website.
Anyone who collects six eggs through the virtual hunt will be added into a prize drawing. For instructions, and to participate, click here.
Idaho COVID-19 latest: Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings | Help nonprofits| Full COVID-19 coverage
RELATED: North Idaho lawmaker still holding church services after 2 members test positive for coronavirus