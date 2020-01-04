Idaho group hosts 'virtual Easter egg hunt'

Now you can practice social distance and still hunt for eggs.

BOISE, Idaho — The spread of the coronavirus and social distancing has nixed many group activities around the state.

Easter celebrations and Easter egg hunts are among the plans that will be impacted by Idaho's stay-at-home order.

The Idaho Resilience Project is putting together a "virtual Easter egg hunt" that kids can participate in online.

"Easter is going to look a lot different for everyone this year, so we are bringing the Easter egg hunt to your home," the group posted on its website.