First Thursday in Boise will be a virtual experience

Businesses in downtown Boise are offering some unique promotions during this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

BOISE, Idaho — If you drive through downtown Boise you'll see a lot of closure signs on doors. Many non-essential businesses were forced shut down after Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide order last week.

One of those is Boise Art Glass, a glass studio that has been in business since 2004. It is run by owner and professional artist Filip Vogelpohl.

Last week, Vogelpohl had to close his art studio on Front Street and layoff all his employees. He called that very "disheartening." Like many others business owners in similar situations, he is struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is hoping for an big boost in business on Thursday, April 2, when Boise Art Glass, along with dozens of downtown businesses, will be taking part in a virtual First Thursday.

Vogelpohl is offering glass blowing classes on Facebook Live Thursday. The sessions are 20-minutes each and time slots are available from 1-6 p.m. Students will be creating a sanitizing dispenser that comes in two styles and several different colors.

"We thought this would be a good way to do something to keep people's minds off this mess," he said. "I just want people not to sit at home and think about this dreadful situation."

The Downtown Boise Association is promoting a virtual experience for First Thursday in April rather than a destination experience. They are encouraging the public to offer their support by "virtually" visiting Boise businesses.

“First Thursday is a beloved downtown event and we wanted to make sure to continue this event in a safe, fun way.” Jennifer Hensley, DBA Executive Director stated. “The downtown business community is endlessly creative and has come up with many avenues to enjoy their offerings. We’re excited to highlight these in a virtual event.”

Here is the full list of the businesses taking part in virtual First Thursday and the promotions they have going on.