Treefort Music Fest changes COVID-19 policies

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest is updating its policies regarding COVID-19, after the city of Boise made the decision to lift its mask mandate earlier this week.

There will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend the upcoming festival, and face masks will be optional, according to a statement released by Treefort 10.

Certain spaces and events at the festival still will require masks, but will be marked on the schedule as well as on-site signage.

These changes are in accordance with the updated local guidelines, that went into effect Monday, March 7. While the festival is dropping its previous requirements, it will offer free vaccinations, testing, and symptom screening on-site for those interested.

The festival is scheduled for March 23-27, in downtown Boise. This year's lineup for the international festival includes more than 450 artists from 17 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

Treefort said it is committed to keeping all traveling artists as safe as possible in order to ensure they are able to continue with their tours. For more information on the festival's safety guidelines, visit the Treefort website.

"Treefort 10 is shaping up to be our best festival yet," Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director, Eric Gilbert said. "This year's lineup has more international artists than ever before and so many great local and regional artists as well. Likewise, the forts of Treefort have so many cool and interesting events planned."

Festival organizers say they appreciate the community for continuing to support the festival and for doing their part while the festival navigated safety requirements for the event.

