Treefort Music Fest announces full lineup

This year's lineup for the festival includes more than 450 artists from 17 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest has just announced the full list of artists scheduled to perform at Treefort 10, March 23-27, in downtown Boise.

This year's lineup for the international festival includes more than 450 artists from 17 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

"Treefort 10 is shaping up to be our best festival yet. This year's lineup has more international artists than ever before and so many great local and regional artists as well. Likewise, the forts of Treefort have so many cool and interesting events planned," said Eric Gilbert, Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director.

Some of the featured artists announced Thursday, when Treefort released the third wave of its lineup, include Snail Mail, The Regrettes, Genesis Owusu, TeZa Talks, Isla de Caras, Sun June, The Shivas, Karl Blau, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and a few of Boise's own: Jeff Crosby, Street Fever and Magic Sword, to name three locally-based acts announced in the latest wave.

"After a successful September festival, it feels great to bring Treefort Music Fest back in March to celebrate a decade of discovery," Gilbert said.

Passes are on sale now, with single-day, main stage, and fort badge tickets going on sale in the coming weeks. Kids under the age of 12 are free to attend the event when accompanied by an adult pass holder. Many of the venues, including the main stage, are all-ages, but some are restricted to those 21 and older.

The festival will be requiring the same safety precautions that were taken for September's shows in response to COVID. For the latest information on health and safety measures, visit the festival website.

This is the ten-year anniversary of the festival, which began in 2012 as a showcase of Boise's local music and arts community, and also brought some out-of-town bands and artists to the Gem State. The festival continues to focus on independent and emerging national, regional and local artists in a wide range of musical genres.

Treefort Music Fest was recognized in 2015-2017 as the Cultural Ambassador for the City of Boise.

Watch more Local News: