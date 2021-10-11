Treefort Music Festival announces first wave of artists for March event

Just six weeks after wrapping up the popular five-day event in Downtown Boise, Treefort is gearing up again.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort is over. Long live Treefort.

Just six weeks after wrapping up the popular five-day event in Downtown Boise, Treefort Music Festival is gearing up again, with an eye to their next festival in March.

The quick turnaround comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to twice postpone Treefort 9, ultimately holding it at the end of September 2021.

Treefort Music Festival 10 will return to its usual spring slot, and is scheduled for March 23-27, 2022.

On Wednesday, festival organizers unveiled the first wave of artists for the March festival. The line-up includes Zambian rock band W.I.T.C.H., jazz musician and saxophonist Nubya Garcia, and Treefort stalwarts Built to Spill, along with dozens of others. To see the current lineup, click here.

Passes are currently on sale, with a five-day wristband selling for $250, or $150 for those under 21.

As with the September festival, Treefort is adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocol under which all fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, and vendors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be required at indoor venues and outdoors in areas where six feet of physical distancing is not possible. Sanitizing and hand-washing stations will be set up throughout the festival, and attendees are encouraged to stay home if they feel ill.

Organizers wrote that some of these restrictions may be lifted if the pandemic situation in Idaho changes ahead of the March start date.

"If it improves enough by March and health officials give us good guidance that we can pull back on those requirements, we will be very excited to do so," the website reads. For more information, click here.

Watch more Local News: