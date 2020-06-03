Boise fire chief sends letter to City Council about pending termination: 'I don't believe you have been hearing the entire story'

"This was devastating to my reputation," Chief Dennis Doan said in the letter.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise fire chief Dennis Doan Thursday night sent an email to City Council members, telling them that they have not heard the "entire story" surrounding departure from the department.

Doan was placed on paid administrative leave Monday over what Mayor Lauren McLean's office described only as a "personnel matter."

Doan said in a press conference on the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning that his suspension came as a surprise to him. He said at the time that he planned to retire in May and remain on paid leave.

But the city rejected that offer and announced just hours later that it would seek to fire the longtime fire chief.

"I want to set the record straight that putting me on administrative leave was not because I did anything wrong," Doan said at the news conference. "I was never told I did anything wrong."

The Boise City Council is expected to vote in an executive session Friday afternoon whether to fire Doan.

Thursday night, Doan sent KTVB a copy of an email he sent to City Council members. In it, he acknowleges that McLean wanted him to "move on," given his relationship with former Mayor Dave Bieter.

"I thought I would get a chance to announce my retirement in the near future and leave after 30 years with dignity," the letter reads. "The Mayor did not give me that opportunity."

Doan goes on to say that he took part in a couple meetings with the mayor and her staff, the most recent happening on Monday, the day he was ultimately put on leave.

"The Mayor told me she had an agreement for me to sign," Doan said. "She told me that it was the last and final offer and if I didn't sign it she had the votes to fire me. She then told me I was on Administrative Leave as of noon that same day. She told me I had 21 days to consider the offer."

According to Doan, the agreement required him to retire immediately and offered him $50,000 in severence. He says he told staff members he couldn't accept the offer to retire immediately because he needed time to get his PERSI and health care lined up.

That's when, Doan says, he was told the mayor would move to fire him.

He says the news release from the mayor's office about putting him on administrative leave took a huge toll on him.

"This was devastating to my reputation," he said in the letter. "Because of the press release, the community assumed it was for cause. I had friends and family calling asking what I did wrong. The only thing I did, was back Mayor Bieter.

"There were dozens of people, including firefighters, watching me and my staff pack and load my vehicle," he added. "It was humiliating."

Doan insists his plan to retire in May "was not about money, it was about time" to get his affairs in order and find employment elsewhere.

"I believe that the Mayor has the right to have a staff she can trust," he said. "I was, and I am still willing to move on. The Mayor has taken away my chance to retire with dignity."

Read Doan's full letter below:

Council,

I don't believe you have been hearing the entire story.

Since the election I assumed that the Mayor would want me to move on. I thought I would get a chance to announce my retirement in the near future and leave after 30 years with dignity. The Mayor did not give me that opportunity.

On Friday February 21st I had my first meeting with the Mayor since she took office. She told me that I had a relationship with my former boss and not with her. She said more than once, "I am not playing a money game with you". She told me she would like to come to an agreement for me to move on. I told the Mayor I am open to listen to any path forward. She had me wait in the lobby while she called Kelsey. Kelsey was sick so the Mayor told me she would contact me the following week. I went back to my office and emailed my schedule to let her know I was on vacation February 27th and 28th and again on March 4 - 6.

On February 25th I got an email from Courtney asking me to meet with the Mayor on the 28th. I forwarded the email I had sent about my schedule and she asked me to come in on Monday March 2nd at 8:30am.

At the Monday March 2nd meeting with Kelsey and the Mayor, the Mayor told me she had an agreement for me to sign. She told me that it was the last and final offer and if I didn't sign it she had the votes to fire me. She then told me I was on Administrative Leave as of noon that same day. She told me I had 21 days to consider the offer.

The Mayor left the room and I read the agreement. It stated I would retire on March 2nd, it also offered $50k and the normal NDA language. I again asked Kelsey if this was the last and final offer and she said yes. I told Kelsey I could not accept retiring on March 2nd (that same day). It did not give me enough time to meet with PERSI and get health care lined up. I did tell Kelsey I was over 40 and only a year away from the retirement time I needed. I asked Kelsey if I was being fired. She said since I rejected the offer the Mayor would ask to fire me. I asked what I can say, and she told me I could say I was on Administrative Leave.

On my way back to the office I texted Kelsey and asked for more time to consider. Then the Mayor put out a press release that I was on Administrative Leave for a personnel issue. This was devastating to my reputation. Because of the press release, the community assumed it was for cause. I had friends and family calling asking what I did wrong. The only thing I did, was back Mayor Bieter.

I called my wife and she met me at my office. I called the Command Staff together and told them I was on Administrative Leave as of noon that day. My wife and Staff started packing my office and turning in my turnouts, phone, laptop, iPad, uniforms, etc. There were dozens of people, including firefighters, watching me and my staff pack and load my vehicle. It was humiliating.

Later that afternoon I talked to Jade. I told him this was not about money, it was about time. I told him I did not care about money and that my reputation was being ruined and the press release was hurting my chances for a new job. He texted later to meet with Kelsey and the Mayor on Tuesday March 3rd in the Mayors office.

I met with the Mayor and Kelsey and gave them my intent to retire letter for Friday May 29th assuming I would remain on Paid Administrative Leave. I told them I didn't care about the money and I just needed some time.

I then emailed you the notice of retirement and announced my retirement to the community. I also needed to set the record straight to my family, the firefighters, and the community, that I had done nothing wrong.

After the announcement I received a letter from Kelsey via text message that all offers had been rescinded and there would be a public vote. I am assuming to fire me. That was the last communication I have had with the Mayor or Kelsey.

This afternoon my wife told me a special council meeting has been called to terminate me.

I believe that the Mayor has the right to have a staff she can trust. I was, and I am still willing to move on. The Mayor has taken away my chance to retire with dignity.

If given until May 29th on Paid Administrative Leave, I will retire and sign the Separation Agreement.

Thank you.