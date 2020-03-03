Mayor McLean appoints acting Boise fire chief

Current Chief Dennis Doan was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Tuesday afternoon that she has selected an Acting Chief of the Boise Fire Department to serve in place of Fire Chief Dennis Doan, who was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.

The mayor named Deputy Chief Romeo Gervais to be the acting chief.

McLean says Gervais has a fire career that spans over two decades.

Before being named acting chief, Gervais served at the Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal for the Boise Fire Department.

The City and the mayor's office have not released the reason for Chief Doan being placed on administrative leave, except to say that it is a "personnel matter."

Doan has been with the department since 1991 and has been chief for 12 years.

