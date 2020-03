Chief Dennis Doan was placed on leave Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan was placed on administrative leave Monday, the department confirmed to KTVB.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson declined to say why Doan was placed on leave, saying only that it was a "personnel matter."

Doan has been with the department since 1991, and has served as chief for 12 years. It's unclear who is acting as interim chief in his absence.