BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council voted unanimously to reject an appeal by the developers of a proposed housing development in the Foothills Tuesday night.

The Eyrie Terraces subdivision would have added 30 more homes in the area of Hillside Junior High School and the Quail Hollow Golf Course.

The proposed subdivision drew opposition from both neighbors and the Boise Fire Department, who warned that limited access points would make it difficult to quickly reach homes on that property in an emergency.

Map showing site location for Eyrie Terraces, a proposed subdivision in Boise, Idaho, near the Hillside to Hollow Reserve.

City of Boise

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to reject the 22-acre project, but Aeries Terraces, LLC filed an appeal, asking city council members to reconsider.

The council heard public testimony Tuesday from multiple nearby residents, many of whom raised concerns about the steep grade of the hillside leaving any homes built there unstable.

The city council ultimately agreed, moving to uphold the denial of the project.