BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to reconsider a site visit to the Central Foothills property where a 30-home subdivision is proposed.

The council on November 19 was set to consider an appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission's earlier decision to deny the application for the Eyrie Terraces development, but before taking public testimony on the issue, council members voted 4-2 to instead visit the site the afternoon of December 10, then hold the public hearing later that night.

Councilman Scot Ludwig, who made the motion for the site visit, has since asked the council to reconsider, according to a news release that the Boise Mayor's Office sent out on Monday.

The special meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Maryanne Jordan City Council Chambers at Boise City Hall, 150 S. Capitol Boulevard.

That announcement comes one week after the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association requested that the site visit be canceled, that the public hearing be postponed until after the holidays, and that Ludwig recuse himself. The association argues that Ludwig has a conflict of interest because he is serving as legal counsel to one of the property owners, Kipp Bedard, in a civil informal probate matter.

Aerie Terraces, LLC, is seeking a development permit to grade 22 acres of land located at 2317 West Winter Camp Drive, which is east of Quail Hollow Golf Course. The property is zoned for single-family residential.