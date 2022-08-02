City Council to discuss rewritten proposal for Boise short-term rental rules

A previous version of proposed standards and licensing requirements was sent back for revisions after a hearing in January.

BOISE, Idaho — A new draft of a proposed short-term rental ordinance is on the agenda for Boise City Council during its afternoon work session next Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The council in January held a public hearing on an earlier proposal to set standards for licensing and operation of short-term rental properties, but voted to send it back to city staff for changes.

The new draft no longer requires a detailed diagram, a list of amenities, or "an exhaustive description" of the property that would have needed to include a basic floor plan, yard, outbuildings and other features, according to a news release from the Boise Mayor's Office.

Some requirements under the new draft include obtaining a license to operate short-term rentals within the city of Boise. The license would be non-transferable, and would be valid for one year. In addition to the physical address of the actual rental property, license applications would require the following:

A list of the names, physical addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of every owner of the short-term rental, as well as the same information for a local representative

The nature of the property and whether the property is owner-occupied

Information regarding safety equipment and parking at the property

Information regarding the marketplaces on which the property would be listed for lease; also, the maximum occupancy advertised for the rental

Proof of liability insurance coverage (liability limit must be at least $1 million, or owners must conduct all rental transactions through a platform that provides equal or greater coverage)

The draft does not specify an application fee amount, which would be set by the City Council.

The new draft also includes more detailed license standards for noise, safety, trash, display of license, obeying of laws and the local representative.

The proposed ordinance as currently drafted would require owners who live outside the state of Idaho to designate a local representative -- someone who lives within 20 miles driving distance of the city limits -- to respond to all license issues "in a timely manner."

The work session on the revised proposal is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Maryanne Jordan City Council Chambers at Boise City Hall. The session also will be viewable on the City of Boise YouTube channel.

The council will not be voting on whether to enact a new ordinance at that work session.

The draft is posted in this link and in the window below:

