Boise attorney Colleen Zahn appointed to Idaho Supreme Court

Zahn will take the place of outgoing Justice Roger Burdick, who is set to retire later this month.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise lawyer will be the newest member of Idaho's Supreme Court after she was tapped to take the place of retiring Justice Roger Burdick.

Colleen Zahn, who currently works as chief of the criminal law division for the Idaho Attorney General's Office, was appointed as a justice by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

"I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. Today is the realization of a lifelong dream, which I could not have achieved without the support of my family and loved ones," Zahn said. "Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result. I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court. I am proud to continue my service to the State of Idaho."

Burdick is retiring on June 30, 2021. Zahn will step in to serve in the remainder of his term, which runs through January 2023.

"For forty years, my friend Justice Roger Burdick has served this state admirably on the bench," Little said. "Having served as a magistrate, district judge, Supreme Court justice and Chief Justice, his legacy will be both of a caring jurist who faithfully interpreted the law, and as a leader in modernizing Idaho's judicial system. I wish him many blessings and happiness in his retirement."

Zahn worked for a decade in private-sector civil litigation before being named a deputy attorney general. At the AG's Office, she handled civil matters for the Department of Correction,and represented other state entities. A University of Idaho graduate, Zahn led the Attorney General's Civil Litigation Division before taking over the Criminal Law Division.

"Colleen Zahn is an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues. She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho's highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies," Little said. "I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court."

