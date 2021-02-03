Idaho Supreme Court holds memorial service to honor judges, lawyers

The memorial service was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court held a special memorial service Tuesday morning to pay tribute to judges and members of the Idaho State Bar who died in 2020.

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan hosted the service, which was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of five judges and 24 members of the bar were honored. Among them were prosecutors, public defenders, magistrate judges, lawyers, and attorneys who ran their own law offices. Many of them also served their country in the military before going into law.

Each judge was remembered by a friend who spoke about their remarkable professional life and accomplishments outside of the courtroom.

Judge L. Mark Riddoch paid tribute to Mildred McClure, who began her distinguished career as a probate judge in Clark County in 1962. She was reelected numerous times before being appointed to magistrate court in 1971.

"She was one of very first women magistrates when she was first appointed, and was the last non-lawyer magistrate in the state of Idaho," Riddoch said. "In 1995, she was awarded the outstanding non-attorney judge for the United States of America."

After each tribute, memorial resolutions were read aloud in remembrance of those who provided such outstanding service and devotion in the pursuit of liberty and justice..



Video of the this year's memorial program was recorded and can be viewed at isc.idaho.gov/2021-Memorial-Service.

The following judges and attorneys were remembered during the ceremony:

Judges Resided in Died

Hon. Vern E. Herzog Jr. Pocatello 1/1/20

Hon. Edward L. Scott Pocatello 2/11/20

Hon. Daniel B. Meehl Twin Falls 2/24/20

Hon. Mildred McClure Dubois 6/19/20

Hon. Thomas Rhea Cushman Boise 9/2/20

Attorneys Resided in Died

David Roy Minert Meridian 8/17/19

Larry Dean Scott Boise 3/3/20

William R. Hollifield Eagle 3/13/20

Phillip M. Barber Boise 3/26/20

Joseph Shear Munson Boise 4/2/20

Peter Kent Church Las Vegas, Nev. 4/6/20

Joseph F. Brown Meridian 4/7/20

Jay Russel McKenzie Preston 4/26/20

Marc John Weinpel Idaho Falls 5/7/20

Michael G. Morfitt Boise 5/28/20

Carol Lynn Brassey Boise 6/1/20

David John Hamilton Twin Falls 6/6/20

Richard Raymond Clarkson Meridian 7/16/20

Edward Joseph Anson Wallace 8/11/20

John A. Doerr Twin Falls 8/22/20

Anthony P. De Giulio Pingree 8/24/20

Daniel Laverne Spickler Lewiston 9/12/20

Lawrence Jay Kuznetz Spokane, Wash. 9/22/20

Dwain H. Stufflebeam Blackfoot 9/28/20

Richard E. Hall Boise 10/6/20

Narrvel E. Hall Malad 10/9/20

Roger Darwin Ling Rupert 11/8/20

John A. Anderson Jr. Platteville, Colo. 12/17/20

Melvin Dean Buffington Boise 12/21/20