Idaho inmate's execution canceled, pending clemency hearing

BOISE, Idaho — A scheduled execution for an Idaho man with terminal cancer has been canceled so the state’s Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence.

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 2 in connection with the 1985 murders of two people at a remote Idaho County cabin.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted Pizzuto’s request for a commutation hearing, and attorneys for the state and Pizzuto agreed that the execution should be stayed until the November hearing is concluded.

Pizzuto's attorney Deborah Czuba says they are grateful and look forward to proving he deserves mercy.

Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho's death row.

He was convicted in 1986 of murder for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta and Delbert Herndon, who were prospecting at a remote Idaho County cabin.

