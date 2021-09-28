Boise Airport to add nursing area, service animal restroom

The lactation room and service animal restroom are required for "medium hub" airports, a designation Boise Airport is set to reach later this year.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport has added new amenities past the security checkpoint in an effort to make things easier for travelers.

The new additions include a lactation room for nursing or pumping mothers, as well as a "pet restroom" where service animals can relieve themselves on artificial grass. The family restroom at the Boise Airport has also been remodeled, officials say.

“The Boise Airport understands that our passengers have many different needs when traveling. These additions provide more options for our passengers and assist with our efforts to improve the passenger experience for everyone at the Boise Airport,” said Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

The lactation room will replace the airport's Mamava lactation pod, which has been moved to an area outside of security. The expanded room includes a sink for handwashing, changing station, and a chair for mothers looking to nurse their babies or pump breastmilk in a private and clean environment.

The pet restroom gives service animal owners a place to take their animals to relieve themselves, without having to go back through security and outside the building. The area features free waste bags, a hose to wash away liquid waste, fake grass, and a miniature fire hydrant.

The improvements and additions cost about $165,000 and were paid for with airport passenger facility charge funds, airport officials say. The lactation room and service animal restroom are required for "medium hub" airports, a designation Boise Airport is set to reach later this year.

