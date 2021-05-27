New University of Idaho deal brings back flights between Boise and Moscow

The University of Idaho could have to pay Alaska Airlines up to $1.5 million over three years if the airline doesn't turn a profit on the flights.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a plan that could cost the University of Idaho up to $1.5 million to bring back regular air service between Moscow and Boise.

The University of Idaho made an arrangement with Alaska Airlines that would bring back regularly scheduled flights between the Boise Airport and the Moscow-Pullman Airport, but the university would pay up to $500,000 per year of the deal to ensure the airline turns a profit on each flight.

If Alaska Airlines doesn't make a 10% profit on each flight between Boise and Moscow, the University of Idaho would cover the difference.

The university reached out to the airline about restoring service after the school started losing about 200 students per year since regular flights to Boise ended a few years ago. Officials said regaining those students would offset the costs of the contract and expected it to be profitable for the airline.

"We believe a good portion of that is from the Treasure Valley and we believe that we can make up a good part of that by restoring our service to Boise," one University of Idaho official said during Thursday's Zoom meeting.

The president of Lewis and Clark State College, Dr. Cynthia Pemberton said she is grateful for the flights to Moscow. Lewis and Clark State College is in Lewiston, about 30 miles south of Moscow.

"I do suspect that LC can benefit from it," she said. "We just aren't in a position to contribute at this point in time."

The university guarantees Alaska Airlines up to $500,000 in revenue per year for three years. In exchange, Alaska Airlines brings back regular air service between Moscow and Boise. The flights will begin in August and will start off with five flights each week. If Alaska Airlines does not meet the daily flight requirement, the company will be in violation of the contract.