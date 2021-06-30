Loaded gun found at Boise Airport security checkpoint

The gun was seized from a passenger bound for Portland on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Transportation Security Administration officers say they found a loaded handgun in carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport.

The gun was found during a routine screening Tuesday when a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. Boise Police were notified immediately.

The firearm - a 9 mm Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol - was loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition. This is the fifth firearm discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at Boise in 2021.

TSA officials note that each one has slowed down their screening process during a summer when the airport is seeing record travel.

"This is another example of a passenger not taking time to check the contents of their carry-on luggage, which resulted in an expensive and inconvenient series of events," said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. "In addition, this passenger's actions slowed down the security screening process for travelers who were coming through the security checkpoint around the same time. With the number of people departing Boise Airport this summer, please be aware of what you have in your carry-on luggage."

With the busy Fourth of July weekend upon us, the TSA says it is critical that travelers come prepared for the screening process. Be aware of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the security checkpoint.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition, firearm parts and any type of replica firearm are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.

TSA is reviewing Tuesday's incident and says it could result in a $10,000 fine.

The incident has also been referred to the Ada County prosecutor's office for review.

Here some important reminders for people departing from Boise:



The busiest times at the TSA security checkpoint at BOI are 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The busiest days to travel are Thursdays and Fridays as well as Sundays and Mondays.

It is essential that travelers arrive well ahead of their flight departure to allow for completion of every step of the travel process from curb to gate.

Secure items in your carry-on. When removing items from pockets such as phones, wallets, keys or loose change, secure them in their carry-on bags instead of placing them directly in bins. This will prevent travelers from inadvertently leaving these items behind at the security checkpoint. This also reduces the number of touchpoints among travelers.

TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Passengers may also bring hand wipes of any size or quantity through security checkpoints.