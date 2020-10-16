Boise Airport reaches agreements with Uber and Lyft

Officials say the agreement designates pick-up and drop-off locations on the airport's upper curb.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport has reached agreements with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft that officials say will improve the passenger experience.

The agreement designates pick-up and drop-off locations on the airport's east end of the upper curb.

Signage has been placed throughout the terminal that directs riders to exit doors on the second level rotunda. That's where they can find the designated pick-up location on the curb to the right.

Anyone using Uber and Lyft to get to the Boise Airport may be dropped off anywhere on the upper curb.

"Ridesharing has become increasingly popular, and based upon feedback from our passengers, this is something that has been desired," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The airport wanted to pick a location that was close to the terminal, but also allowed the airport to better utilize its curb space to reduce congestion. By moving all rideshare operations to the upper curb, it will reduce the traffic on the lower roadway for those picking up or dropping off family and friends."

Passengers are encouraged to wait to request their ride until they claim their luggage at baggage claim or until they arrive at the designated pick-up location in order to alleviate vehicle wait times on the curb.

The agreement also designates a queuing location outside of the airport loop, where rideshare drivers can wait until a ride is requested.