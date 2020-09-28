Wildland firefighters honor pilot killed in Idaho crash

Around 100 fire personnel from agencies and organizations across southwest Idaho gathered at the Boise Airport Monday to honor fallen pilot Ricky Fulton.

BOISE, Idaho — A special ceremony was held inside the Boise Air Terminal Monday morning to honor airtanker pilot Ricky Fulton who was killed in a plane crash south of Emmett on Sept. 22 while fighting a wildfire.

Around 100 wildland fire personnel from agencies and organizations across southwest Idaho formed a 'cordon of honor' in the upstairs foyer just outside of the TSA checkpoint to pay their final respects to a fallen hero.

BLM Idaho State Fire Management Officer Dennis Strange presented the American flag to Kyle Fulton in honor of his brother's sacrifice to our country. Ricky's uncle Raymond Fulton also attended the ceremony.



This was after the Bureau of Land Management's national Fire and Aviation Honor Guard escorted Ricky Fulton from a funeral home in Emmett to the Boise Airport. Fulton is being flown to his family in Oklahoma.

Fulton was a single-engine airtanker pilot who worked as a contractor for the BLM. He was killed in an aviation accident south of Emmett on Sept. 22, while fighting a wildland fire.



Fulton is also being remembered for rescuing a litter of abandoned kittens and caring for them.