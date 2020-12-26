Bogus Basin gets Christmas Day turnout on the slopes

Skiers and snowboarders took to the mountain Friday to celebrate the holiday and enjoy some time outside.

BOISE, Idaho — People around the Treasure Valley who chose not to travel for the holiday this year hit the slopes at Bogus Basin on Christmas Day.

Skiers, snowboarders, and tubers turned out to enjoy a white Christmas - and a chance to get outside in the fresh air.

"We have all been trapped inside, we have been in an apartment for God knows, a year?" said Bogus Basin visitor Casin. "So coming out here is awesome, because it's all open, there's a bunch of people, and it's good to be back kind of in the normal life."

For some people, like Eric and Heber Williams, skiing on Christmas has been a tradition for years.

"I don't know what it's like, not skiing on Christmas," Eric said.

"There's not that much people here, and it's the best present," Heber agreed.

For others, like Tasha and Richard, the end of 2020 is ushering in a new tradition.

"This is our first year but with everything being so weird and crazy, why not create a new tradition?" Tasha asked.

The pair decided to make festive costumes a part of their day on the mountain.

"At work we always had, in normal times, Christmas costumes and we didn't get to participate this year so this was like, 'we are going to show it out on the mountain instead!'" Tasha said.

Bogus Basin is working to prevent the spread of coronavirus by mandating social distance for visitors and staff, and requiring a mask or face covering while waiting in lift lines or going inside the lodges. Food prepared at the lodges is now being served up to go, with skiers and boarders asked to eat outside, in one of the large tents set up near the lodges, or at their cars.

Another visitor, Richard, said that most people appear to be adhering to the restrictions and keeping a good attitude.

"Everyone is really considerate, they ask if you want to ride together, the lifties are asking if you want to ride with someone - it's a very relaxed environment and it takes your mind away," he said.

Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson said that the total turnout at Bogus on Friday was similar to that on Christmases past, but that the days leading up to the holiday have been busy.

"It's a piece of normalcy, yeah, and then we create a little bit of crazy just on top of that," Richard said.

