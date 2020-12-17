Storm dumps fresh snow on Idaho ski resorts, more on the way

Bogus Basin reported getting 6 inches of snowfall overnight and 9 inches over the last two days.

BOISE, Idaho — Some good news to report for those who want to hit the slopes this weekend.

Bogus Basin reports they got 6 inches of fresh powder overnight and 9 inches over the last two days.



Wednesday night’s storm actually brought in some snow for all of the area ski resorts.

The ski reports are showing anywhere from about 4 to 6 inches of new snow for most of the resorts including Brundage, Tamarack and Sun Valley.

All of those resorts are now up and running 7 days a week. Each is operating under strict COVID-19 protocols for their guests.

Soldier Mountain in Fairfield announced Thursday that it now has enough snow on the mountain and will be opening for the season this Saturday, Dec. 19. The resort will be open this Saturday and Sunday. It will reopen daily for the holidays Dec. 22 - Jan. 3.

More snow will be coming over the weekend late Saturday night into Sunday. This next storm system for the weekend could produce several inches of new snow for some of the mountain locations.

This as the first day of winter approaches. The winter solstice happens at 3:02 a.m. MST Monday.

As for the valley, things are expected to dry up on Friday and a good portion of Saturday before the next on storm system comes in.