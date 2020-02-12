Bogus Basin, Brundage Mountain now open seven days a week

Both resorts are also opening up operations to those with day lift tickets, although quantities will be limited.

BOISE, Idaho — Both Bogus Basin and Brundage Mountain Resort will open for seven-day-a-week operations starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Lifts at Bogus will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, with the exception of the Superior chairlift, which has been closed for maintenance since opening day. All other lifts on the mountain are running. Both Pioneer and Simplot lodges are open for food, beverages, and restroom access, although occupancy is limited.

Bogus is also now offering daily lift tickets, which must be purchased online in advance. The first weekend of operations was limited to season passholders only.

The tubing hill will operate on weekends only. Night skiing at Bogus Basin is set to kick off Dec. 12.

Brundage is reporting early-season conditions, and is currently operating only the BlueBird Express quad chairlift and the Easy Street & Bear Chair triples. The resort is open to passholders and those with day lift tickets, although the number of day lift tickets is limited.

Lift tickets may be purchased in advance here. Brundage is ending season pass sales on Wednesday.

"One of Brundage Mountain's top priorities is to give season passholders unrestricted access to the mountain," resort officials wrote. "In order to do that safely, Brundage has chosen to cap the total quantity of season passes sold this year. Mid-Week Club Cards will continue to be available, along with the Child season pass for ages 6 and under."