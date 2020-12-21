Dress like Santa, ski for free at Tamarack on Friday

Anyone who dresses up like the Big Man himself can ski for free on Christmas Day at Tamarack Ski Resort.

DONNELLY, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses COVID-19 safety procedures at Tamarack Resort.

If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do with your family on Christmas Day, you can head up to Tamarack Ski Resort and hit the slopes- maybe even for free.

On Friday, Tamarack will be "spreading Christmas cheer" by giving free lift tickets to any visitor who arrives dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa's elves.

Get to the ticket desk by 12 p.m. to claim your ticket for a free day hitting the slopes. The ticket desk is located in the Sports Dome.

At 1 p.m., Tamarack is asking all Santas to meet at the Tamarack Express lift for a Santa Run competition.

Tickets will only be valid on Friday and each Santa can only receive one ticket.

For more information, you can visit the Tamarack website.

