Body found next to canal in Nampa

The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal located on private property at 11761 Moss Lane in Nampa Thursday.
Credit: KTVB

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal in Nampa Thursday. 

Officials said the body was at the location for a long period of time, so its gender and identity is unknown. 

The body was found next to a canal located on private property at 11761 Moss Lane. The scene is now clear. 

KTVB is gathering more information about this developing story. Check back for updates.

