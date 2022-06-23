Body found next to canal in Nampa

The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal located on private property at 11761 Moss Lane in Nampa Thursday.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal in Nampa Thursday.

Officials said the body was at the location for a long period of time, so its gender and identity is unknown.

The body was found next to a canal located on private property at 11761 Moss Lane. The scene is now clear.

