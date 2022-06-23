Search on for drowning victim along Idaho-Oregon border

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the drowning occurred Wednesday night about four miles from Weiser.

WEISER, Idaho — Searchers from Washington County, Idaho, and Malheur County, Oregon, are out looking for a person believed to have drowned Wednesday night in the Snake River.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the drowning occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles west of Weiser.

Washington County Search and Rescue, Washington Co. Sheriff's Office, Weiser Rural Fire, and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office were out searching again Thursday morning.

KTVB is gathering more information about this developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: