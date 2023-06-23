BLM considers new rules at popular hot springs on Owyhee River

Due to violations and "criminal behavior," officials may enforce stricter rules at the popular Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site.

BOISE, Idaho — Due to violations and "criminal behavior," the Bureau of Land Management Vale District is considering a change at the Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site on the Owyhee River.

In a news release Friday, BLM said its staff is placing boulders around the area in an attempt to deter people from camping at the site. Snively Hot Springs is only open for day use, and camping is not allowed. The site is closed from sunset to sunrise.

“We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options,” Malheur Field Manager Jonah Blustain said.

BLM said other crimes are often committed when people break curfew and camping rules. Officials often see trash left, illegal drug use, underage drinking, driving under the influence and other acts as a result of overnight camping in the area.

Enforcement on BLM's public lands in Malheur County is done through an agreement with the sheriff's office. According to Vale BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Stephanie Cox, the day-use only rules have been "lightly enforced."

"Going forward, we will be enforcing the nighttime closure more strictly," Cox said. "Those found in violation can be issued citations for trespassing and/or federal violation notices.”

The Bureau of Land Management hopes people can be responsible and respectful when using public lands by cleaning up, following the rules and sticking to maintained roads.

For more information, contact Vale District BLM Public Affairs Officer Larisa Bogardus at 541-219-6863.

