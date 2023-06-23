Idaho's Jake Kerr claims bronze medal at Special Olympics World Games

The Coeur d'Alene athlete and his unified partner, Devin Riley of Caldwell, claimed a bronze medal in the golf division at the World Games in Berlin, Germany.

BOISE, Idaho — Jake Kerr of Coeur d'Alene is bringing home a bronze medal after a fantastic performance in the golf division at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Kerr, who has been golfing for 15 years, told KTVB "it means so much" to represent the Gem State and himself on the national stage during a send-off event in Nampa earlier this month.

The Special Olympics has Unified Sports that pair athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to have them compete together as a team. Kerr and his unified partner, Devin Riley of Caldwell, impressed with a third-place finish as a team.

The two Idahoans were among roughly 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and unified partners competing in Berlin this week. The event highlighted performers from across the world, participating in 24 different sports.

Special Olympics Idaho said Kerr and Riley not only thrived on the golf course, but also "embodied the spirit" of the organization with their sportsmanship and commitment. Kerr even received accolades from other athletes and attendees in Germany for his performance and enthusiasm.

"We are immensely proud of Devin and Jake for their outstanding performance at the 2023 World Games," Special Olympics Idaho CEO Kristi Kraft said. "Their accomplishments highlight the incredible talent within our organization, demonstrating that determination and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements. They are shining examples of the potential within the Special Olympics community."

Before competition began at the World Games, officer Nathan Gifford of the Boise Police Department ran in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement that fundraises and brings awareness to the Special Olympics.

Gifford has been doing different fundraisers and events for Special Olympics Idaho over the past three years.

Special Olympics Idaho is an inclusive program that provides sports and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities. For the first time since 2019, the nonprofit organization came together as a state for their Summer Games in Nampa earlier this month.

