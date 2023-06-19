Tree that started burning during Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 still smolders, forest officials say

After the Moose Fire, the tree continued burning through winter, officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest say.

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — A smoldering snag that has been burning since the summer of 2022 was recently located within the footprint of the Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Friday.

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, burned more than 200 square miles. It started July 17 and remained active through much of September.

In a news release Friday, the Salmon-Challis National Forest said the recently discovered smoldering tree is about 13 miles west of North Fork and well within the interior of the Moose Fire perimeter. Forest officials said the snag, named Virginia Fire, has been burning since last summer, "enduring winter weather to continue burning."

They said Virginia Fire has a very low risk of spreading, so the tree will be allowed to continue burning until it self-extinguishes. Also, if there are any new reports of other trees still burning, each one will be "individually assessed for the appropriate response."

So far this year, there have been two wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Investigators on last year's Moose Fire found that it started because of an unattended campfire.

This summer, campers are reminded to ensure that a campfire is dead out before leaving the area. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.

