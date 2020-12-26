Boise County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police searching for missing family

Two adults, one teenager and a dog were last seen heading toward the Arrowrock and Idaho City area.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for three people that went missing on Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Marcus Wrector, 45, Mindy Taylor-Wray, 33, 13-year-old Ambria were last seen driving on Highway 21 in a maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado. Officials say the three were planning on going sledding at Lucky Peak Reservoir. Their dog, Scout, was also with them.

They were expected to return to Caldwell at 3 p.m. on Friday, but were not seen and have not been heard from since then. It is believed they were heading to the Arrowrock and Idaho City area.

Family members say the four would not have camped in these weather conditions and are known to travel to Boise and Valley counties and explore the area with no destination in mind.

The license plate on the truck the three were last seen in is 2CVN047.