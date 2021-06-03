Arco man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash

An Arco man was seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash near Atomic City.

ATOMIC CITY, Idaho — An Arco man was seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash near Atomic City.

The wreck happened at 9:35 p.m. on US 20.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 48-year-old Joey Morrison of Utah, who was driving east in a semi, drove over the centerline into oncoming traffic.

Michael Sinclair, 76, of Arco was headed west when he saw the semi coming toward him and swerved to avoid it, driving off the right shoulder. He lost control of the SUV, and the vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

Morrison also went off the road, and the semi came to a stop in a field.

Sinclair was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His current condition has not been released.

The crash blocked U.S. 20 in both directions for five hours.