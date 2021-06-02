2 dead, 3 hurt in crash near Fairfield

Police say a van crossed over the centerline of U.S. 20 early Tuesday morning and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Two people died and three others were taken to area hospitals after a collision involving a van and a pickup truck on US 20 Tuesday.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. west of Fairfield.

Idaho State Police say 52-year-old Craig Caldwell of Oregon City was headed east in an Astro Van when he crossed over the centerline. Caldwell's van was hit by an oncoming Ram pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Lancey Robbins of Melba.

Caldwell and a passenger in the van, who has not been identified publicly, were killed in the wreck. Robbins and another van passenger, 53-year-old Frank Brunetto of Oregon City, were both airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Another man riding in Robbins' pickup, 23-year-old Andrew Leon of Meridian, was taken by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

The crash blocked U.S. 20 for six hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

