Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the Amazon fulfillment center's hiring process

NAMPA, Idaho — In 2020, Amazon hired 500,000 people across the world, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer. That includes thousands of Idahoans who work for the e-commerce giant.

“Amazon has grown to over 3,500 employees full-time in the state of Idaho alone,” said Ashley Grumazescu, Amazon’s staffing manager.

In just the last year, Amazon became one of Idaho’s largest employers.

“I was hired in the middle of the pandemic,” Grumazescu said. “Prior to working at Amazon, I actually went to nursing school, I worked in the [operating room] and I worked in human resources.”

Amazon is trying to be innovative with its hiring process, as well as to keep the application process simple: no resume needed, no interview process and only an online application and drug test requirement upon being hired.

With the new Sort Center expected to open later this year comes new jobs, but most of those jobs will be part-time, according to Grumazescu.

“The part-time positions are actually going to be a you-pick type schedule," she explained. "The shifts will only be five hours so it's perfect for college kids, stay-at-home parents, people who want a second job or just want a side hustle."

There is currently no exact date for when the Sort Center will open later this year. Once it is operational, however, Amazon could hire up to 1,000 people.

“We start off at $15.30-$17.70 an hour, depending on the shift,” Grumazescu said.

While the majority of positions will be part-time, there will be some full-time positions and with those specific positions, benefits begin on day one. Anyone interested in applying can sign up for text alerts by texting 'BOISENOW1' to 77088 to be alerted when new jobs post.

