Amazon building Idaho's first sort center in east Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Some big local economic news to report.

Amazon says it is getting set to open Idaho's first sort center.

Sort centers are different than the fulfillment centers like the one that recently opened in Nampa.

Packages are shipped to the sort center after arriving at the fulfillment center.

Amazon calls this their middle mile.



"Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities," said Marcus Buford, Regional Director of Amazon Sort Center Operations. "Our growth in the Treasure Valley is the result of an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers. We are proud to be adding new jobs to the more than 3,000 Amazonians already working in the state."



The new facility is expected to bring another 1,000 jobs to the area, and will be 250,000 square feet in size.

It will be built in the Boise Gateway Industrial Park, south of the Boise Airport at the intersection of South Eisenman Road and Freight Street.

Amazon says the new facility will help improve its customer service to those in the Treasure Valley. The company has over 100 sort centers in the U.S.

They expect the facility to be complete later in the year.

Amazon says pay starts at least $15 an hour, and they offer a variety of benefit packages. All full-time employees receive a comprehensive benefits package including full healthcare, a 401(k) with a 50 percent match, and access to continuing education. Part time associates receive vision and dental benefits, life and AD&D insurance, as well as funding towards health insurance and access to Amazon's innovative Career Choice program, which provides funding towards tuition for courses in high-demand fields.



Interested candidates can learn more about joining the Amazon operations team by visiting their website.