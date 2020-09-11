Amazon opens huge fulfillment center in Nampa

Nampa Major Debbie Kling took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility Monday morning.

NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon officially opened the doors to its new fulfillment center in Nampa Monday morning.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling joined an Amazon representative for the ribbon-cutting celebration.



Amazon workers are now filling orders for everything from toys to TV sets at the new 650,000 square-foot facility, located at Franklin and Star roads.



General Manager Tim McIntosh said by the time it's up and running at full scale, the company expects to have about 2,000 people working there. Wages start at $15 an hour, with a benefits package that includes medical, matching funds for retirement, and educational tuition assistance.



"By lifting the minimum wage, and the educational benefits that you provide to your employees, it's a kick-start to our economy, and it helps the Nampa economy become resilient," Kling said.

