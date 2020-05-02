Alaska Airlines offering nonstop flight from Boise to Everett, Washington

The new service is scheduled to start on June 18.

BOISE, Idaho — For those planning to travel between Boise and cities north of Seattle, a new nonstop flight is coming this summer that will cut down on your travel time.



Alaska Airlines will start offering nonstop service to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, on June 18, with a flight out of Boise in the morning, and a flight from Everett to Boise in the evening.



"The Boise Airport is excited Alaska Airlines has decided to expand their network in Boise. Seattle is our busiest market for air travel, and with the addition of Everett it gives our passengers the opportunity to get to their final destination even quicker," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.



Everett is about 30 miles north of downtown Seattle, and is part of the Boise Airport's busiest market for air travel.